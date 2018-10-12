Looking for value picks in topsy-turvy market? Here are top 12 midcaps to bet on

The bloodbath on D-Street is bound to have rattled investors and it won't be surprising to see them going into a shell. After moving into uncharted upside territory in the last week of August, benchmark indices started bleeding with the Nifty falling nearly 13 percent from its record high.

The fear of liquidity crunch in the debt markets amid challenging global and domestic macro environment (depreciating rupee, spiralling crude prices and trade war tensions) spooked markets.

In March 2018, the Nifty had plunged 11 percent from its earlier record high of 11,170 along with sharp correction in midcaps and smallcaps.

Kotak Securities has come out with a list of 12 stocks, which already corrected 7-38 percent in last three months and can still attract 19-116 return over a period of one year.

"We feel a significant part of the value destruction has already happened but there are again a host of factors, like the upcoming quarterly results and the state elections which will keep markets under check," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities, told Moneycontrol.

If we see the year-to-date performance, the BSE Midcap index cracked 22 percent and Smallcap lost 28 percent while the 30-share Sensex fell only 0.16 percent and Nifty shed 2.81 percent.

Stocks in both midcap and largecap corrected between 10 percent and 70 percent YTD. Some of them even hit new 52-week lows in the current brutal sell-off.

"Mid & Smallcaps are now trading at 25-40 percent discount to the frontline counters, hence catching the bottom cycle is difficult and now if the investor has at least 1-2 years plus investment horizon, can start adding into mid & smallcap space gradually at every levels to generate extra alpha in the portfolio," he added.

Manali Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares also feels it is a great time to shop.

"Valuations at current levels are quite reasonable and attractive. We suggest to accumulate midcap & smallcap stocks at these levels, specifically in value picks like insurance, consumer durables, banks & NBFC, auto ancillary & pharma are the sectors to bet upon - Buy on every dip," she said.

She advised not to step into IT, Housing Finance, cement, aquaculture, PSU banks & energy as these sectors may see further decline.