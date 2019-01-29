Looking for multibaggers? Ambit Capital shortlists 30 stocks on basis of six financial parameters

The most important parameter for generating multibagger returns is stock selection. Stocks which can deliver consistent growth rate normally make that cut.

Ideally, a portfolio with an optimum mix of large, mid and smallcap stocks should be able to deliver returns beating the benchmark index, S&P BSE 500.

Ambit Capital in its latest report Ten-baggers 8.0 came out with a list of 30 stocks which are likely to deliver higher returns in the near future. The approach is based on ‘greatness’ framework to identify the great firms.

The brokerage firm tweaked its methodology in its latest report. Instead of evaluating on the basis of final outcomes such as higher/consistent RoE, RoCE etc., Ambit rather focused on the drivers of these final outcomes.

Ambit Capital ranked the BSE500 universe of firms (excluding financial services firms and firms with insufficient data) on their 'greatness' score, which consists of six equally weighted headings — investments, generation of sales, efficiency in capital employed turnover, pricing discipline, balance sheet discipline and cash generation.

Under each of these six heads, the brokerage further looked at two things: a) improvement in performance over FY15-18 compared to FY12-FY15, and b) consistency in performance over FY12-18 i.e. over 6 fiscal years

To identify the stocks for Ten-bagger 8.0 iteration, Ambit Capital started with firms with the highest ‘greatness score’ which include names like Advance Enzyme, Johnson Controls, CCL Products, Natco Pharma, Jyothy Labs, Timken India, Avanti Feeds, La Opala, Godrej Agrovet, Sheela Foam, and Torrent Power.

Ambit Capital also ran a valuation check to ascertain if they are currently trading at reasonable prices for investments. “In our view, whilst valuations do matter on a tactical basis, how the underlying fundamentals evolve for the firm over long periods plays a more important role in determining returns than the beginning-of-the-period valuation itself,” said the report.

Further, the performance of the previous iterations of our ten-bagger portfolio corroborates our finding that beginning-of-the-period valuations do not play a significant role in shaping subsequent investment returns.

The brokerage firm found that 21 out of 30 firms were inexpensive (on at least two of the three metrics). However, for the long term, all 30 stocks remain candidates to be ten-baggers from Ambit’s perspective.

