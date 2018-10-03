Looking for momentum plays? Top 5 stocks which could give 7-13% return in 1-2 months

Ashish Chaturmohta

The equity markets got off to a positive start for the week, after the Nifty closed at 11,008 up by 0.7 percent on Monday. But, the first half of the session saw index breach 10,850, however, recovered losses in the latter part to reclaim the psychological level of 11,000.

The BSE Mid-cap index was up by 0.5 percent, while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was down by 0.3 percent for the day. The market breadth on NSE was negative with three stock advancing compared to five stocks which declined.

For the day, the index has formed a bullish candlestick pattern with long lower shadow indicating buying coming in at lower levels in the market.

The Nifty managed to hold above the 50 percent retracement of the rise from 9,952 to 11,760 which comes at 10,855. Thus, the market can see a bounce back if it manages to hold 10,820.

On the upside, if the index breaks above 11,050, it can see a bounce back towards 11,150-11,180 and then possibly towards 11,250 levels.

On the downside, 200-day moving average (DMA) which stands at 10,774 and 61.8 percent retracement of the rise 9,952-11,760, that is, around 10,642 will act as the next support.

In the Nifty options, the maximum open interest (OI) for Puts is seen at 10,800 followed by 10,500; while for Calls it is seen at 11,500 followed by 11,200.

A significant amount of Put writing was seen at 10,700 and 10,500 which suggests supports are appearing at lower levels. India VIX closed lower by 1 percent at 16.84 but remains at elevated levels and further rise will continue to add pressure on the market. A cool off in volatility will help market to bounce back.

Here is a list of top five stocks which could give 7-13 percent return in the next 1-2 months:

Infosys: Buy| CMP: Rs 747| Stop Loss: Rs 710| Target: Rs 850| Return: 13 percent

The stock is in an uptrend as it is forming higher-tops-and-high-bottom formation for the last one year. The recent decline has taken support at the rising support trendline connecting lows of Rs 551, Rs 585 and Rs 618.

The price has seen a bounce from 21-days exponential moving average (EMA) which has acted as a support for the stock in the past.

The stock touched an absolute and closing new all-time high of Rs 754.9 and Rs 746.7 respectively on Monday.

The stock has closed above the upper Bollinger band on the daily charts which suggests a continuation of the trend in the direction of the breakout. The MACD line has given a positive crossover with its average on the daily chart and taken support at its average on the weekly chart.

Thus, Infosys can be bought at the current level and on dips to Rs 740 with a stop loss below Rs 710 for a target of Rs 850.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Buy| CMP: Rs 636| Stop Loss: Rs 605| Target: Rs 720| Return: 13.2 percent

The stock slipped from its all-time high of Rs 1,201 to a low of Rs 430. It formed a double bottom formation between Rs 600 and Rs 430 on the weekly charts over a 14-month period.

The volumes during the pattern formation were above average indicating accumulation at lower levels in the stock. The breakout from the pattern in August this year was on strong momentum and high volumes to touch a high of Rs 679 in September.

Since then the stock has been consolidating above the breakout level between Rs 679 and Rs 610 which is a positive sign. Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips towards Rs 630 with a stop loss below Rs 605 and a target of Rs 720.

PAGE Industries: Buy| CMP: Rs 33,333| Stop Loss: Rs 31,500| Target: Rs 36,500| Return: 9.5%

The stock is in major uptrend forming higher-tops-and-higher-bottoms formations on the short term as well as on the long-term charts.

Last week’s intraday decline low of Rs 29,456 has taken support around 38.2 percent (Rs 29,344) Fibonacci retracement of the major rise from Rs 18,001 to Rs 36,370.

PAGE Industries has managed to hold Rs 31,500 for the last four weeks which indicates that market participants are holding on to the stock. The price closed above 20-day moving average (DMA) which acted as support and resistance for the stock in the past.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has given a positive crossover with average. Thus, the stock can be bought at the current level and on dips towards Rs 33,000 with a stop loss below Rs 31,500 and a target of Rs 36,500.

HDFC Bank: Buy| CMP: Rs 2,035| Stop Loss: Rs 1,975| Target: Rs 2,190| Return: 7.6 percent

After hitting an all-time high of Rs 2,220, the stock witnessed a decline which took it closer to Rs 1,910. It has retraced 78.2 percent of the Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from Rs 1,833 to Rs 2,220.

For the last couple of weeks, HDFC Bank has formed a candlestick with long lower shadows which indicates buying coming in at lower levels.

The price after declining below its 200-day moving average (DMA) has seen a bounce back. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 2,015 with a stop loss below Rs 1,975 and a target of Rs 2,190.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech: Buy| CMP: Rs 1,933| Stop Loss: Rs 1,850| Target: Rs 2,100| Return: 8.6 percent

The stock is in a long-term uptrend forming higher-tops-and-higher-bottoms on the daily and weekly charts. The stock witnessed a breakout above the resistance level of Rs 1,880 couple of weeks ago amid high volumes and strong momentum.

Since then the price retraced back below the breakout level on low volumes and small body candlestick which is typical of stock in an uptrend.

The price has managed to hold above the 50-day moving average (DMA) which has acted as a support in the past. The daily MACD has given positive crossover with its average.

Thus, the stock can be bought at the current level and on dips towards Rs 1,915 with a stop loss below Rs 1,850 and a target of Rs 2,100.

: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.