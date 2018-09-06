Looking for 15% return in 6 months? Grab SBI & Majesco now

Dharmesh Shah

The Nifty witnessed six consecutive weeks of gains and surged to a fresh record high of 11,760 during the previous week.

The index after the recent strong up move of almost 11 percent in the last eight weeks witnessed profit booking in the first three sessions of the current week fuelled by the depreciating rupee.

We expect the Nifty to consolidate in the range of 11760 – 11300 in the coming week to work off the overbought situation in the weekly stochastic.

We believe that the current secondary phase of consolidation is an integral part of the bull market. Thus, a healthy round of consolidation would offer a fresh buying opportunity to ride the next leg of the up move.

The index on Wednesday’s session rebounded from the 38.2% retracement of last eight weeks up move (10807 – 11760) at 11396, as after a panic sell-off Nifty recovered 96 points in the second half of the session.

The past three sessions sharp decline (358 points) dragged daily stochastic oscillator in the oversold territory (at 15), thus we advise traders to refrain from creating the aggressive short position at lower levels.

In coming sessions, 11,393 will be the key level to watch, as holding above the same would indicate a pause in the ongoing corrective move and lead to stock specific action.

The recent leg of up move, off July low of 10604 is larger in magnitude (11760-10604 =1156 points) vs. March-May 2018 up move (10929–9952= 977 points).

An elongated up move along with shallow price corrections signify a robust price structure that augurs well for the next leg of the up move.

Hence, one should focus on accumulating quality stocks in a staggered manner. The Nifty for the short-term has a strong support at in the range of 11,200–11,300 being:

a) 61.8% retracement of eight weeks up move (10807-11760), at 11171

b) Positive gap recorded on 27th July 2018 (11210 – 11167)

c) The lower band of weekly rising channel drawn adjoining March to July -18 lows of 9952 – 10604, projected from May-18 high10929), placed around 11150

Structurally, the Nifty midcap took a breather after the more than 13% rally in the last seven weeks, to cool off the overbought situation of the weekly stochastic oscillator (currently cooled off to 75).

However, we believe the broader structure remains positive as the recent pullback off July 2018 low 17700 (of 2388 points) is larger in magnitude than the previous pullback seen in March-May 2018 (2027 points), suggesting a robust price structure.

Going ahead, we expect the Nifty midcap to relatively outperform the broader market as it resolved out of the bullish falling wedge pattern.

Here is a list of top 2 stocks which could give 15% return each in the next 6 months:

State Bank of India: Buy| LTP: Rs 296| Target: Rs 341| Stop Loss: Rs 278| Return 15%| Time Frame: 6 months

The share price has rallied 30 percent during mid-July–August 2018 despite a host of negative news, signifying stock resilience. As a result, it maintained a higher peak and trough formation on the weekly chart signalling persistent buying demand at elevated levels.

We believe the consolidation over the past four weeks has helped prices to cool off the overbought situation. The recent price activity signalled a fresh entry opportunity for medium term investors to ride the next leg of the up move within the ongoing uptrend.

In line with our view, the share price has witnessed a robust up move during mid-July–August 2018. Since then, it has undergone a secondary corrective phase. Currently, prices have been consolidating in the range of Rs 290–312 after retracing 50% of the last leg of up move (250–326), placed at 288

We believe the ongoing healthy consolidation would help the stock to form a higher base formation, boding well for a resumption of the primary uptrend.

Thus, we expect the stock to hold the key value area 278 in coming weeks, as it is a confluence of 52 weeks EMA placed at 275 and the 61.8% retracement placed around 279.

We expect the stock to resolve higher from here on and head towards 341 as it is a confluence of multi-year resistance of 351 coinciding with a 52-weeks high of 351.

Majesco: Buy| LTP: Rs 518| Target: Rs 598| Stop Loss: Rs 448| Return 15%| Timeframe: 6 months

The share price of Majesco during July 2018 has formed a higher base around 400 levels being the confluence of the 61.8% retracement of the previous major up move from 304 to 603 and the previous breakout area of September 2017.

The stock has seen a sharp up move from the support area of 400 and the entire price activity of the last four weeks has taken the shape of a Bullish Flag pattern.

The stock is at the cusp of the bullish flag breakout and offers a fresh entry opportunity to ride the next leg of up move in the stock.

Time-wise, the stock retraced 80% of its previous 12 weeks decline (581-401) in just seven weeks signalling strength and reversal of the corrective trend and resumption of fresh up move

We expect the stock to continue with its positive trend and head towards 603 levels as it is the measuring implication of the Flag breakout which also coincides with the January 2018 high placed at 603 levels.

The author is Head Technical at ICICI Direct.com Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.