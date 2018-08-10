App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lone Star may acquire road projects from IL&FS in a $1 billion deal: Report

IL&FS Transportation Networks has about 28 build-operate-transfer projects in its portfolio, several of which are operational. The estimated value of all projects is Rs 25,000 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

US-based private equity firm Lone Star is eyeing a portfolio of road projects from debt-laden infrastructure and financial services major IL&FS at an estimated cost of Rs 6,500 (about $1 billion).

The deal would be struck through debt assumption, according to a report by The Economic Times. Lone Star will finance the debt on IL&FS balance sheet as part of the deal. IL&FS is in the process of unwinding debt worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

IL&FS Transportation Networks has about 28 build-operate-transfer projects in its portfolio, several of which are operational. The estimated value of all projects is Rs 25,000 crore (about $4 billion).

The deal with Lone Star is in an advanced stage of discussion and awaiting formal approvals, the report said.

related news

Sovereign wealth manager National Investment and Infrastructure Fund is said to be in talks with the beleaguered firm to acquire road and power assets of IL&FS. However, the talk with NIIF could be for a different set of properties.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lone Star is known for buying distressed assets globally. In the last two decades, the company has struck deals worth $180 billion.

IL&FS has been on a fund-raising spree. The board at its meeting on July 27 approved a proposal for issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to existing shareholders on a right basis up to Rs 3,000 crore.

In March, a committee of directors approved a plan to raise Rs 175 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company also secured $55 million in masala loans (rupee loans) from the UAE-based Mashreq Bank.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #markets

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.