App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

London overtakes Mumbai in rupee trading: Report

Average daily volumes for rupee in the UK stood at $46.8 bn, exceeding the $34.5 bn recorded in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

London has surpassed Mumbai to take the top spot for rupee trading, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Citing the latest survey from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the report pointed out that average daily volume for the rupee in the United Kingdom stood at $46.8 billion in April 2019, exceeding the $34.5 billion recorded in India.

The dollar-rupee offshore non-deliverable forwards saw a threefold increase in over the last three years. Rupee trades also ballooned in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States over the three years as per the report. This was seen across products including spot, outright forwards, foreign-exchange swaps etc. Thus, more products also ramp up volumes which can be used by the domestic market.

Close

A Task Force on offshore rupee market by RBI extended a proposal last month to increase onshore currency trading hours to drive volume and allow banks to offer pricing to non-residents at all times.

related news

The report noted that other Asian countries have made similar efforts. For instance, in 2018, Indonesia established the domestic non-deliverable market for its domestic currency rupiah. Although, it hasn’t been significantly effective for the country.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Asian markets #Business #Economy

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.