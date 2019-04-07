Lok Sabha Election 2019: Trading options amid rising excitement

Shubham Agarwal

The ‘Union Election’ is right in front of us now as we have already entered the month of polling. In the course of getting closer to the final day of results, with each step closer, the excitement would increase.

The increment in this excitement does get translated into Option premiums. Today, we will discuss how to trade Options in times of the rising excitement. The excitement that we are talking about can be gauged via Implied Volatility (IV).

Here, Implied Volatility is nothing but the volatility figure fed into the option pricing formula to arrive at a current premium given a particular underlying price and known amount of time left.

IV is different from the realized or historical volatility of the underlying price. Reason being, Implied Volatility is always forward-looking. It is the expected volatility figure.

The reason it is important to know right now is that there could be a meaningful change in the Implied

Volatility over the period up to and after the event.

But, before we do that, let me share with you that the relationship between Implied Volatility and Option Premium is of direct in nature. Option Premiums rise with the rise in Implied Volatility and vice versa.

Now, as we all know, the Implied Volatility is at its peak right on the day of the announcement of Union Election results. Or, in general words, on the day when the event ends.

However, always remember that there is an obvious opportunity to make money without taking any risk if the Implied Volatility rises suddenly on the day before the event.

Hence, in reality, what happens is that there would be a tiny increment in premiums attributed to the rise in Implied Volatility every day. These series of increments make a rising Implied Volatility Regime a.k.a. rising excitement regime.

In times like this, one is better off making the following modifications with respect to directional trading:

Reduce 1 to 1 spread for shorter periods:

In normal days, this is a winning strategy when the view extends to 3-6 sessions. However, when we are talking about times of rising volatility regime, the farther strikes tend to have more increment in Implied Volatility led premium increment than in the ones close to the CMP, thereby reducing the profitability.

Restrict ratios to expiry week:

We have expiry now on a weekly basis, but the perspective I am trying to build is to execute ratio trades when one Buys one Call/Put and Sells multiple Higher Calls/ Lower Puts, only in the week when the said contract is about to expire.

Such trades could turn dangerous when Implied Volatility is rising, hence execute ratios when the impact of Implied Volatility does not bother the trade i.e. in final days of expiry.

Introduce back ratios:

In normal times, this may not be a preferred strategy on the list, but it is apt when the Implied Volatility is in a rising mode. Back Ratios are executed via selling a Call/Put close to the current market price and buying multiple higher strike Calls/ lower strike Puts.

This strategy helps to gain direction as well as Implied Volatility, but the drawback is that it is negative on Time Value hence only deploy in the first three weeks of the expiry that too with reducing time stop loss of 5, 4 & 3 Sessions as the expiry gets closer.

Incremental deployment of single options:

For directional trades, shorten the horizon as much as possible and increase the share of time-bound Option Trades.

In a nutshell, when a lot of ifs & buts with respect to the event are getting discounted, there is bound to be turbulence, which is translated into Implied Volatility.

It is prudent that we appreciate that fact and adjust our trading in such a manner that Rising Excitement does not impact our Directional Trading Profitability.

(The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.)

