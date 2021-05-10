Lockdown impact: FPIs pulls out money from these 10 sectors in April, where is smart money moving?

The Nifty ended flat in April but foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out $1.29 billion from the market, the highest since March 2020. This is in sharp contrast to FIIs pumping in $ 26.8 billion, including $7.6 billion in the first three months of 2021, in equities between October 2020 and March 2021, data from Edelweiss Securities shows.

Banking and financials ($ 1.12 billion) saw the highest outflows in April followed by oil and gas ($466 million) and metals and mining ($ 242 million).

The sectoral weightage in banking & financials now stands at a six-month low of 32.7 percent. Oil & gas is at 11.3 percent and metals & mining is at 2.4 percent.

Most of the sectors that saw outflows are likely to be hit in the short term due to lockdown-like restrictions imposed by various states, which have hampered business activity as India amid record rise in coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“COVID 2.0 has challenged the GDP growth forecasts and continued lockdowns are further adding to uncertainties. Fear of NPAs (non-performing assets) and a slowdown in traffic activity as per Google index are further pointing towards negative sentiments,” Divam Sharma, co-founder at Green Portfolio Services said.

FIIs were reallocating their money to defensives and value stocks. “Some of the sectors like banking, oil, and gas have seen a huge run-up in FY 21 and are witnessing profit booking from FII’s,” he said.