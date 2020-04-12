'Lockdown extension will further dampen economy in Q1 FY21; Rs 10 lakh cr stimulus needed to negate effects of COVID-19'

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, states chief ministers have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the 21-day lockdown to at least April 30. Even though the announcement regarding the same has not been made by the centre, the news will likely come as a blow to D-Street which was hoping that the lockdown would end as per the current stipulated date of April 14.

The extension of the lockdown may kickstart another bout of downturn as the economic implications of it would further dampen the economy in the first quarter of the financial year 2021, experts suggest.

" Lifting of the lockdown will happen in a staggered manner and the impact for this April-June quarter will be significant for the economy. We maintain our negative view on the market due to expectations of the lifting of sanctions in a staggered manner," Abhimanyu Sofat, Head Of Research at IIFL Securities told Moneycontrol.

The expectations were echoed by Shailendra Kumar, CIO at Narnolia Financial Advisors, who noted that even though lockdown is the need of the hour, its consequence of it on the economy could be lethal.

He expects a sharp slide in IIP and GDP numbers in the near term. "It would be more worrying if Rabi crop and other horticulture products do not come to the market place as industries are already closed and damaging our GDP and finances," he said.

Though near term impact on the market would be limited as the market is expecting the economy to recover only from May onwards, he added.

Ratings agency Moody's had already cut India's GDP forecast for the calendar year 2020 to 2.5 percent (from 5.3 percent earlier).

"Once the lockdown ends, the recovery is likely to be slow and the impact on the informal sector is likely to be severe (unemployment rate in mid-March hit 24 percent). The economic impact of the one-month lockdown is likely to be at least 5 percent on GDP," said.

"To put this into perspective, the asking rate for the recovery package should be Rs 10 lakh crore, which is likely to be a difficult task given the tight fiscal situation," it added.

The extended lockdown was necessary as India reported confirmed infected cases at 8,356 with 273 deaths. The worst affected states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. One of the major concerns for the government is that some people who have travel history to infected countries are not coming forward for testing.

Globally there are more than 17.7 lakh confirmed cases with over 1.08 lakh deaths, as per data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. United States, Spain, France, Italy and Germany have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

As a result, the market had seen a fall of 38 percent in around two months till March 23 and FIIs net sold Rs 65,816 crore worth of shares in March alone.

