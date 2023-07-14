Local MFs dumped HAL in May, June and now scream ‘plot twist’ as stock hits record high

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), one of the oldest and largest aerospace and defence manufacturers in the country, were selling like hotcakes in May and June. Yet, fund managers seem to have passed an opportunity in an attempt at what is widely trumpeted as ‘timing the market’.

In the past two months, HAL was among the most sold by Asset Management Companies (AMCs). Fund managers sold 28 lakh HAL shares in May and 45 lakh in June. This was after the buying seen in January and March. AMCs bought 16 lakh shares in January and 40 lakh in March.

Fund managers appear to have certainly missed the bus, and now the stock seems to be poking fun at fund managers climbing to Rs 3,792 as of June 30 from Rs 2,712 on April 3. That is a good 40 percent surge! Infact, the stock hit record high on July 11 at Rs 3917.45.

Now that screams ‘Plot twist’!

What ignited the selling fire?

The defence PSE’s stock has rallied 37 percent in the past three months and shot up over 120 percent within a year.

“HAL has had a spectacular run over the last year. We started adding HAL to our portfolios from the last quarter of 2022,” said Soumitra Sengupta, smallcase Manager and Founder, Lamron Investments.

Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) have not been very popular with AMCs because of issues relating to efficiency and productivity. There is a general perception that PSEs are poorly managed. And so, AMCs are reluctant to give a high growth premium to PSEs, he explained.

HAL has had a good run since its listing, growing 4.5 times over the last three years. Even after its Offer For Sale (OFS) in March 2023, the stock has rallied by nearly 60 percent, noted Mehul Parikh, smallcase manager and Investment Specialist, Rupeeting.

“It looks like the sell-off in HAL over the last couple of months has been a result of richer valuations, and profit booking. The sharp rally in the markets over the last quarter, coupled with the steep outperformance of defence stocks, seems to have resulted in the selling,” said Parikh.

Taking stock of current market sentiment

The company has a healthy order book at approximately Rs 82,000 crore, which is three times its FY23 revenue, led by large-scale orders in manufacturing aircraft and helicopters.

Interestingly, PhillipCapital highlighted that HAL has an order pipeline of $48 billion spread over the next ten years for products that it has already developed.

India's depleting squadron count, currently at 31 instead of the desired 42, is the primary driver of the demand for fighter aircraft. MIGs (21 and 27), which account for 40 percent of India's fighter fleet, will be phased out by 2025-26 and need to be replaced with single-engine fighter aircraft such as the LCA Tejas. In the helicopter segment, HAL has clear visibility for LCHs (light combat helicopters) and LUHs (light utility helicopters), explained the brokerage firm.

While manufacturing is a key segment for the defence player, repair and overhaul (ROH) is another segment that should gain traction as delivery of more than 250 Su-30s and over 300 ALHs is complete. These would be up for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) in the next few years. This, along with a healthy order pipeline, makes PhillipCapital positive on the defence player.

About 75 percent of the company’s order book comes from the manufacturing business and 23 percent from ROH.

Continuous order inflows in the MRO industry will be closely observed by analysts. ICICI Securities is of the view that the successful implementation of significant orders and ongoing expansion in the MRO sector will contribute to a double-digit increase in revenue from FY25 onward.

HAL plays a crucial role in the Indian defence forces’ aircraft, with its manufactured aircraft and helicopters constituting a significant portion. It supports approximately 75 percent of the Air Force's aircraft , 66 percent of the Navy's fleet, and all of the aircraft belonging to the Army and Coast Guard. HAL generates a significant portion of its revenue from the ROH business, driven primarily by the Sukhoi fleet. The company specialises in MRO services for military aircraft.

Coming to the highly anticipated pact between the company and US-based General Electric, if this agreement is successfully concluded, it would represent a major breakthrough in technology transfer from advanced countries, particularly the US, which would pave the way for future strategic alliances and partnerships. GE and HAL may co-manufacture jet engines in India, for fighter jets such as the Tejas Mark 2.

Besides, according to media reports, a series of high-level engagements has taken place with friendly nations such as Egypt, Argentina, Indonesia, and Malaysia, which should potentially translate into some orders for HAL.

Management guidance

The company sees itself maintaining revenue growth at 8-9 percent in FY24. For FY25, it expects revenue to grow in double digits, mainly led by execution of LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas MK1A.

From FY26 onwards, revenue growth is likely to stabilise at 12-13 percent, HAL had said in its latest earnings conference call with analysts.

Coming to profitability, it sees the operating margin (including other income) at 26-27 percent in the coming periods.

Financials and valuation metrics

Are all the positives baked in?

The entire defence sector appears to be undergoing a rerating, and Sengupta of Lamron Investments believes that all positives are yet to be factored into the share price.

While Parikh believes that most of the positives are already reflected in the stock's price, he remains optimistic about the potential for additional gains. This is due to the government's commitment to modernise India's aircraft fleet and the success of domestic platforms such as Tejas, which align with the Make in India initiative. Parikh also emphasised that factors supporting further growth have the capacity to drive both earnings and valuations even further.

Are expensive valuations justified?

The current PE multiple is 22.1, which is not low but does not suggest an outrageous valuation, while the Return on Capital Employed is 30.6 percent, which is why the current valuation appears to be justified, said Sengupta.

Parikh pointed out that HAL is currently trading at 16 times one-year forward earnings, for a 16% PAT CAGR over the next two years. He believes there are multiple reasons to justify the premium stock valuation, such as HAL being a monopoly, having high visibility given its robust order book, and strong return ratios. Moreover, he believes the presence of long-term tailwinds is another reason for premium valuations to sustain.

“That said, the stock price doesn’t scream overpriced, even at current levels,” said Parikh.

Another reason HAL deserves a premium, according to PhillipCapital, is that the defence company has transitioned from licensed programmes to self-designed programmes like LCAs.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.