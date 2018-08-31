LKP Finance hits 52-week high post RBI nod for share sale to Essel

Shares of LKP Finance touched 52-week high of Rs 197.90, rising more than 3 percent intraday Friday as company received RBI approval to sale shares to Dakshin Mercantile.

The company has received RBI (Reserve Bank of India) approval for proposed sale of up to 62 percent equity shareholding to Dakshin Mercantile, an Essel Group company and change in its management structure.

Dakshin Mercantile and company had entered into a definitive agreement on May 14, 2018, under which Dakshin Mercantile agreed to acquire majority equity shareholding in the company.

Dakshin Mercantile made an open offer for acquisition up to 32,67,842 equity shares at an offer price of Rs 198 per equity share, representing 26 percent of the total paid up equity share capital from the equity shareholders of LKP Finance.

At 10:40 hrs LKP Finance was quoting at Rs 197, up Rs 4.55, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil