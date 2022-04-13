GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
4.3
Markets
How will Zinc's overnight surge impact stocks?
Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
Zinc surged 3% overnight to $4450/tonne. Earlier, it hit all time high in March with prices reaching $4896/tonne. Watch Karunya Rao discuss the impact of zinc prices on stocks with Manisha Gupta.
TAGS:
#Commodities
#price surge
#video
#Zinc
first published: Apr 13, 2022 12:28 pm
