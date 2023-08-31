Live: US Q2 GDP revised to 2.1% | Eyes on India's Q1 GDP Est | INDIA Bloc meets today| Newspresso
The United States' second quarter GDP growth was revised downward to 2.1 percent from an initial estimate of 2.4 percent. The downward move reflects lower estimates for corporate expenditure. Members from 28 political parties to attend INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Blue Super Moon brightens Indian Sky on August 30. This was the last supermoon until 2037.
August 31, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST
