Closing Bell: Indices end in the red after record rally; Nifty at 11,657, Sensex down 298 pts

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended lower on May 23 as they wiped out all its intraday gains after hitting record highs in the morning trade.

At close, the Sensex was down 298.82 points at 38811.39, while Nifty was down 55.40 points at 11682.50. About 1182 shares have advanced, 1303 shares declined, and 170 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries and Cipla were among major gainers the Nifty, while losers were Vedanta, Eicher Motors, ITC, Hindalco and Bajaj Finserv.

Among sectors, except infra (up 1 percent) all other sectoral indices ended in red led by FMCG, energy, metal, IT, auto and pharma.