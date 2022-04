business LIVE: Markets With Santo & CJ | Veranda Lists Today, Adani Green & Ambuja Cement Stocks Rally & More Moneycontrol's brand new live market show that brings you the ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street. In today's show: What’s happening with #Veranda? Stock lists with a huge price differential between NSE and BSE. On Santo’s watch list is #AmbujaCements and on CJ's watch list is #AdaniGreen. Watch markets with Santo & CJ Live to know more about how the stocks performed on the D-Street today.