LIVE: How Sri Lankan Crisis Is Impacting India Tea Prices

Moneycontrol News
Apr 20, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

India tea prices are firm. Exports have picked up due to gap created by the Sri Lankan economic crisis. Watch Manisha Gupta and Karunya Rao discuss the implications.

first published: Apr 20, 2022 12:53 pm
