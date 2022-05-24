 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live from World Economic Forum at Davos | India at 75: Strategic outlook

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

With its contributions to global economic growth and by ensuring that the world meets its climate and sustainability goals, India continues to emerge as an important global player. What actions can the country take to leverage today's inflection point and launch the reforms needed to be an influential member of the global community? CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan in conversation with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri. Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv Ltd at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

