    LIVE: Davos 2023 | Top Highlights From Day 2 Of World Economic Forum

    ​The World Economic Forum has begun in Davos and Moneycontrol has been tracking the summit ON GROUND. We bring you a round-up of all that's happened today, including the biggest voices: Adam Tooze, Economic Historian Bob Moritz & Sanjeev Krishan, PWC RK Singh, Union Cabinet Minister Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera Shobana Kamineni, Apollo Hospitals Tune in for a full update of everything that's happened at the summit so far!

    Moneycontrol News
    January 17, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jan 17, 2023 05:12 pm