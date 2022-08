business Bulls return on Dalal street; Sensex zooms 1500 points, financials & auto top movers | Bajar Gupshup | August 30, 2022 Benchmark indices staged a sharp turnaround after Monday’s sell-off. Sensex surges over 1500 points and the nifty jumps nearly 450 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by financials, auto, realty and power. Watch the video to know more about today's market action