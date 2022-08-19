 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 17,800; Tata Motors, Apollo, Hindalco loose

Moneycontrol News
Aug 19, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

Markets ended on a negative today with the Nifty down by 1.10 percent to 17. 758. Small cap indices lost 1 percent. Watch the video to catch all about today's market.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #closingbell #Nifty #Sensex #video
first published: Aug 19, 2022 03:37 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.