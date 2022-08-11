 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | Nifty below 17, 600; Axis bank, HDFC among top gainers; ITC, NTPC loose

Moneycontrol News
Aug 11, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

Sensex ended positive with Nifty up 0.71 percent. All sectors except FMCG ended in the green. Small cap indices also jumped 0.5 percent. Watch the video to catch all the market action

