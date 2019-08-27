Listed funds offload $990 million in Indian market in July

The month of July saw a net outflow of capital by listed funds from the Indian market, a report from brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities showed.

"Listed funds witnessed outflows of $990 million in July. The outflows were led by non-ETF funds, which saw selling of $811 million," the report said.

India-dedicated funds saw outflows of $653 million, led by non-ETF outflows of $535 million. Emerging markets (GEM) funds saw outflows of $275 million led by $121 million of ETF outflows and $153 million of non-ETF outflows, the report added.

Allocation by funds also declined for the Indian market in July.

Allocation to India by Asia (ex-Japan) funds declined to 13.1 percent in July compared to 13.4 percent in June while allocation to India by GEM funds declined to 9.5 percent from 10 percent in June, said the brokerage.

Allocation by Asia (ex-Japan) non-ETF funds to India declined to 13.7 percent from 14 percent in June, while allocation to India by GEM non-ETF funds declined to 9.7 percent in July from 10.3 percent in June, the research house added.

Sector-wise, information technology witnessed biggest FPI outflow to the tune of $865 million in July, followed by financials, which saw an outflow of $827 million.

On the other hand, telecommunication services and utilities sectors saw inflows of $26 and $18 million, respectively, the brokerage said.

The trend in the Indian market was broadly in sync with the trends in other emerging markets as listed emerging market funds saw redemptions for all countries.