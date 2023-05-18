Listed companies failed to categorise UPSI instances in 92% of cases: Sebi study

This failure on the part of the listed entities is hampering the regulator's efforts to curb insider trading, stated a Sebi consultation paper.

Listed companies are showing a poor record of categorising unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI), according to a study done by the market regulator Sebi.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), along with the stock exchanges, did a study of 1,099 press releases to identify the kind of information the listed companies were categorising as UPSI and what was being left out. These releases were issued between January 2021 and September 2022.

The market regulator’s findings suggest that the listed entities failed to categorise instances of UPSI 92 percent of the time.

Of the press releases studied the information from 227 of them caused the respective stock prices to move by 2 percent after correcting for the index. But the listed entities classified the information as UPSI only in 18 such instances. Information in the remaining 209 instances was not categorised as UPSI.

In a consultation paper seeking to amend UPSI’s definition in Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the market regulator stated, “It was further observed that the nature of information released/ announcement made in several of these press releases, indeed warranted it to be categorised as UPSI. However, the same was not categorised as UPSI by the entities.”

This failure on the part of the listed entities is hampering the regulator's efforts to curb insider trading, stated the paper.

The paper gave examples of the kind of announcements that were made in the press releases, which warranted being categorised as UPSI, and they included information on sales/production; potential investments by the listed company, regulatory approvals, and so on; expansion of business including brand acquisitions, product launches, and such; and strategic tie-ups.

The consultation paper added that, by and large companies, categorised only the items explicitly mentioned in the prohibition of insider-trading regulations as UPSI. The paper stated, “The market feedback also suggested that most companies consider this to be a ‘uniform practice’ since this is explicitly articulated in PIT Regulations.”

This was against the spirit of the regulation, which was amended in 2019 to remove ‘material events in accordance with the listing agreement’ expecting listed entities to exercise their judgement and categorise price-sensitive information correctly.

But the study of press releases done by the market regulator, along with the stock exchanges, proved otherwise.