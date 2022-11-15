 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
List of FIIs seeking an out from NSE continues to grow longer

Dipti Sharma & Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Nov 15, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

The latest is Morgan Stanley, which is seeking to sell 7-10 lakh shares of NSE through the auction process with a base price of Rs 2,750-2,800. This is at a steep discount of 9-15% over the last available unofficial quote. Also, the number of foreign direct and portfolio investors exiting the exchange itself is increasing.

Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2016. Picture taken December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade - RTX2WSSZ

Certain foreign investors, including Morgan Stanley, are said to be seeking buyers for their shares of India’s largest stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in the unlisted market, dealers aware of the transactions said.

Shares of NSE, though not listed on the bourses, are available for trading in the unofficial market.

According to market buzz, Morgan Stanley is said to be seeking buyers for 7-10 lakh shares of NSE through the auction process with a base price of Rs 2,750-2,800, which is at a sharp discount of 9-15 percent to the last available unofficial quote of Rs 3,000-3,300 for NSE shares.

Ambit Capital is also said to be looking for buyers to offload some NSE shares on behalf of a foreign institutional investor (FII) in an over-the-counter deal, market participants said.

Morgan Stanley and Ambit Capital did not immediately respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

Morgan Stanley’s auction price at a steep discount