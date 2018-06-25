Liquidity squeeze may trouble largecaps, avoid underperfoming midcaps: Ajay Srivastava

The market has performed well amid weak global and domestic cues, but carnage was seen in the smallcap and midcap space which corrected over 10 percent each so far in 2018. One big mantra which has helped investors in the past six months, when there was too much volatility, was staying with ‘quality’, Ajay Srivastava, CEO at Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, told CNBC-TV18.

He advises investors to stay with what is performing and avoid turnaround candidates. “This is the stage where one can make sufficient money just by sticking to companies which have done well. Going forward, this market will belong to performers.”

Midcaps, he stated, are likely to remain under pressure as auditor issues are keeping investors on the edge. “We get calls from investors asking what will happen to the share price if the auditor of the company in which they have invested resigns. This is one big fear which is stalking midcaps because in the past we have seen that whenever an auditor has resigned the stock price has fallen tremendously.” Srivastava added that stocks which have not performed might remain out of action for the next 12 months.

Largecaps, which were fancied only by foreign institutional investors in the past, is about to change because there is a new breed of retail investors that don’t mind taking a bite from the largecap space, he said.

Foreign investors have so far pulled out over Rs 14,500 crore from the Indian capital markets in June, due to global trade war concerns and hawkish commentary by the US Federal Reserve.

“We are consistently witnessing selling by foreign portfolio investors, but the index has not lost momentum. The reason it is holding up is because a churn is taking place in the retail investors’ portfolio. For example, investors who were underweight on largecaps are now moving towards this space from midcaps.”

He sees pent-up buying in the system. “Retail investors did not buy largecaps as they preferred midcaps. That is changing and now we are seeing a lot of demand from investors, which is helping the index withstand the volatility. As long as liquidity remains high, largecaps are likely to do well. Going forward, if liquidity dries up, it could pose a threat to the largecap story.”

One sector which has managed to buck the trend is pharma. Srivastava said things are fundamentally changing for the sector. “Most pharma stocks are trading at 2-3 times book value. Typically, they should trade at 7-8 times book value. This is a market for momentum plays and pharma is a perfect pick because of many opportunities. Even if one is planning to invest in this sector today, it will still make money.”

He cites factors like attractive valuations, high cash flow generation, stability in the US market and not too strong leverage which are working for the pharma sector. “There is no reason not to go long in this sector. The story in the pharma space is still unfolding, there is a lot of private equity interest in the sector. Most stocks are undervalued which means that one is in safe hands,” Srivastava explained.