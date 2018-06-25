App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liquidity squeeze may trouble largecaps, avoid underperfoming midcaps: Ajay Srivastava

He advises investors to stay with what is performing and avoid turnaround candidates

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market has performed well amid weak global and domestic cues, but carnage was seen in the smallcap and midcap space which corrected over 10 percent each so far in 2018. One big mantra which has helped investors in the past six months, when there was too much volatility, was staying with ‘quality’, Ajay Srivastava, CEO at Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, told CNBC-TV18.

He advises investors to stay with what is performing and avoid turnaround candidates. “This is the stage where one can make sufficient money just by sticking to companies which have done well. Going forward, this market will belong to performers.”

Midcaps, he stated, are likely to remain under pressure as auditor issues are keeping investors on the edge. “We get calls from investors asking what will happen to the share price if the auditor of the company in which they have invested resigns. This is one big fear which is stalking midcaps because in the past we have seen that whenever an auditor has resigned the stock price has fallen tremendously.” Srivastava added that stocks which have not performed might remain out of action for the next 12 months.

Largecap story catching up with retail investors

Largecaps, which were fancied only by foreign institutional investors in the past, is about to change because there is a new breed of retail investors that don’t mind taking a bite from the largecap space, he said.

Ajay Srivastava
Ajay Srivastava
CEO|Dimensions Corporate Finance Services Pvt Ltd

Foreign investors have so far pulled out over Rs 14,500 crore from the Indian capital markets in June, due to global trade war concerns and hawkish commentary by the US Federal Reserve.

“We are consistently witnessing selling by foreign portfolio investors, but the index has not lost momentum. The reason it is holding up is because a churn is taking place in the retail investors’ portfolio. For example, investors who were underweight on largecaps are now moving towards this space from midcaps.”

He sees pent-up buying in the system. “Retail investors did not buy largecaps as they preferred midcaps. That is changing and now we are seeing a lot of demand from investors, which is helping the index withstand the volatility. As long as liquidity remains high, largecaps are likely to do well. Going forward, if liquidity dries up, it could pose a threat to the largecap story.”

Pharma story is still unfolding

One sector which has managed to buck the trend is pharma. Srivastava said things are fundamentally changing for the sector. “Most pharma stocks are trading at 2-3 times book value. Typically, they should trade at 7-8 times book value. This is a market for momentum plays and pharma is a perfect pick because of many opportunities. Even if one is planning to invest in this sector today, it will still make money.”

He cites factors like attractive valuations, high cash flow generation, stability in the US market and not too strong leverage which are working for the pharma sector. “There is no reason not to go long in this sector. The story in the pharma space is still unfolding, there is a lot of private equity interest in the sector. Most stocks are undervalued which means that one is in safe hands,” Srivastava explained.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 11:23 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.