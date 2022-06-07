‘Liquidity is terrible’: Poor trading conditions fuel Wall Street tumult

Jun 7, 2022 / 01:10 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Eric Platt, Joe Rennison and Kate Duguid in New York Traders’ ability to seamlessly buy and sell stocks, bonds and other financial products on Wall Street has deteriorated sharply this year, adding fuel to the big swings on the world’s biggest and deepest capital markets. Liquidity across US markets is now at its worst level since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, according to investors and big US banks who say money managers are struggling to execute trades without...