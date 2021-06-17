Liquidity-driven multiple expansion is probably behind us; key takeaways from Fed's brief

The US Fed’s announcement on June 16 was a carefully drafted script that tried to balance between remaining accommodative and mildly hawkish.

On the policy stance, the ZIRP (zero-interest-rate policy) and QE (quantitative easing) of $120 billion a month is maintained.

But certain changes that are also visible: a) the timeline for rate lift-off has been advanced; the FOMC sees two rate hikes in 2023 versus no hikes till the end of 2023, b) the Fed raised the interest it pays on excess reserves by 5bp to 0.15 percent, and c) QE exit plan is in active discussion and will figure more prominently in the coming meetings.

So, from the market standpoint: a) the phase of liquidity-driven multiple expansion is possibly behind us, earnings upgrades/downgrades will gain centre stage, b) with the Fed opening scope for its exit plan, markets will be constantly watchful of the lead indicators such as wage growth, employment and commodity inflation rather than assuming Fed’s liquidity steroid as given, c) second-guessing QE tapering and monetary policy calibration can impact carry trade-driven bubbles, especially in commodities.

Also read: Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

Given the Fed’s higher than earlier expected trajectory on inflation, growth and “very very strong” revival in employment, it is imminent that adoption of QE tapering plan can also happen sooner than expected.

Also important is the admission that the easing of transient inflation elements may not be so quick. Hence, the timeline for rate lift-off can also undergo further changes.

While noting that the progress towards Fed’s growth, employment and inflation goals is happening faster than expected, the central bank is still not seeing that translate into an uncomfortable wage-price spiral, given the extant labor market slack.

Growth projection for 2021 has been scaled up to 7.5 percent from 6.5 percent and PCE inflation is seen higher at 3.4 percent, a full 100 bps increase from the previous projection.

The abnormal spike in recent inflation is still seen as transitory but those elements can persist a little longer, given the slower adjustments from the supply side. Fed chairman Jeromw Powell cited examples of an exponential rise in lumber prices and recent corrections.

Key takeaway from FOMC’s brief yesterday

1. Maintain ZIRP and $ 120 billion QE; continue to remain accommodative.

2. Technical adjustment—rate of excess reserves adjusted upward by 5bp to 0.15 percent; no bearing on the monetary policy stance; intended to make Fed fund rate more effective.

3. Major change in inflation and growth projections. GDP growth scaled up to 7 percent in 2021 from 6.5 percent; 3.3 percent in 2022 and 2.4 percent in 2023 (LT at 1.8 percent); new versions of coronavirus are a risk.

4. Scaling up of inflation: PCE inflation at 3.4 percent in 2021 (2.4 percent earlier), 2.1 percent, and 2 percent in 2022 and 2023.

5. Scaling up core PCE inflation to 3 percent in 2021 (2.2 percent earlier), 2.1 percent, and 2.1 percent in 2022 and 2023 (LT 2 percent).

6. Unemployment rate kept unchanged at 4.5 percent in 2021, declining from the current 5.6 percent, further to 3.8 percent and 3.4 percent in 2022 and 2023.

7. Advancing the timing of rate liftoff, two hikes of 25bp each in 2023 versus the earlier view of no hikes till the end of 2023.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.