Linde India locked in 20% lower circuit amid ongoing delisting process

Shares of Linde India were locked in 20 percent lower circuit even as a delisting process is underway in the stock.

For the uninitiated, a delisting offer from BOC Group to Linde India shareholders opened on Friday. The company is reported to have made an offer to buy over 2 crore shares at Rs 428.5 apiece.

According to reports, the merger between Linde and Praxair had triggered a mandatory open offer to Linde India.

At 15:18 hrs Linde India was quoting at Rs 613.60, down Rs 153.35, or 19.99 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 770.85 and an intraday low of Rs 613.60.