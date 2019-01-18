App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Linde India locked in 20% lower circuit amid ongoing delisting process

For the uninitiated, a delisting offer from BOC Group to Linde India shareholders opened on Friday. The company is reported to have made an offer to buy over 2 crore shares at Rs 428.5 apiece.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Linde India were locked in 20 percent lower circuit even as a delisting process is underway in the stock.

For the uninitiated, a delisting offer from BOC Group to Linde India shareholders opened on Friday. The company is reported to have made an offer to buy over 2 crore shares at Rs 428.5 apiece.

According to reports, the merger between Linde and Praxair had triggered a mandatory open offer to Linde India.

At 15:18 hrs Linde India was quoting at Rs 613.60, down Rs 153.35, or 19.99 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 770.85 and an intraday low of Rs 613.60.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.