Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Linde India gains 4% on reporting profit of Rs 5.2cr in June qtr

Share price of Linde India gained 4.5 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday as company reported profit in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q2FY19).

The company has reported profit of Rs 5.24 crore in quarter ended June 2018 against loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company rose 2.8 percent at Rs 549.6 crore versus Rs 534.66 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 598.85 and 52-week low Rs 365.05 on 15 January, 2018 and 29 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.69 percent below its 52-week high and 25.19 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:21 hrs Linde India was quoting at Rs 457, up Rs 15.40, or 3.49 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 09:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

