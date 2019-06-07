App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Linde India drops 1% on CFO resignation

The company appointed Subhabrata Ghosh as new Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 7 on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Linde India shares declined a percent intraday on June 7 after the chief financial officer resigned from his post.

"The board has accepted the resignation of Indranil Bagchi as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from June 6 in view of the recent and ensuing organisational changes within the Linde Group resulting in change in his role and responsibilities within Linde plc," the industrial gases company said in its filing.

The company appointed Subhabrata Ghosh as new Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 7 on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.

The 45-year old Subhabrata Ghosh is a Chartered Accountant and a Bachelor of Science.

Its Managing Director Moloy Banerjee also resigned from his post on June 6.

The board of the company appointed Abhijit Banerjee as an Additional Director and Managing Director for a term of 3 years, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting.

Abhijit is a B Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT, Kharagpur.

The stock was quoting at Rs 554.65, down Rs 2.25, or 0.40 percent on the BSE at 1207 hours.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #India #Linde India #markets

