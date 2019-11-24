Limited downside seen in guar complex, but prices should rebound from next month

Vedika Narvekar

Guar was one of the few crops in very good shape till early October due to the better southwest monsoon rains.

On the favourable crop conditions and as harvesting commenced in the irrigated belt, guar seed prices hit a low of Rs 3,800-3,850 in the first week of October.

But the fall was short-lived and prices re-bounded due to the protracted southwest monsoon followed by untimely rains in November, which affected the late-sown guar crop.

The weather now being clear, arrivals have once again started from the non-irrigated belts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, etc. Exports of guar gum have a major role to play and the extent of an upside in prices of guar seed as well as gum would largely be decided by overseas demand. In this financial year so far, exports have not increased much, but markets are optimistic about overseas demand picking up the pace in coming months.

In the last 4-5 years, guar output has consistently declined as a result of lower area sown or erratic weather. On the other hand, exports of guar products (guar refined splits and guar gum powder and meal), which dipped in 2015-16 to 3.25 lakh tonnes, have since been rising steadily. In 2018-19, they were 5.13 lakh tonnes. Although April-August 2019 data show a year-on-year fall in exports, the exports seen in this financial year should be above or at least near last year's level. Carried-forward stocks having contracted almost every year in the last three years, the probability that this year will be no different is high.

Arrivals of guar from the irrigated belts have dried up while those from non-irrigated belts are around 40-45 thousand bags lower. During the normal crop year, arrivals at this time are more than 70-75 thousand bags. However, this might be because of prevailing low prices or may be farmers are busy with the sowing of rabi crops. If the current pace of arrivals persist, we don't see much downside in the guar complex, and prices should rebound from next month.

(The author is Research Analyst - Agro Commodities at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.)