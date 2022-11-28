 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Life insurers get wiggle room on spends, but don’t expect commissions to surge

Aparna Iyer
Nov 28, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

The new EoM rules, and the bunch of relaxations on capital and distribution tie-ups that IRDA has announced, should explain the surge in the shares of listed life insurers.

When the insurance regulator’s proposals for limits on expenses of management (EoM) for life insurers turns into rules, insurers will get the much needed wiggle room to manage their costs. That said, it is unlikely that this would lead to a surge in commissions when intermediaries renegotiate their contracts.

EoM for life insurers includes the costs incurred to sell policies such as commissions to agents and other intermediaries, and other operating expenses like reinsurance.

Last week, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) sought to consider an overall limit on the EoM for life insurers. This is a significant change from the current regime where limits are prescribed product-wise and premium tenure-wise. Notably, commissions would be subsumed in the overall EoM and the separate cap on commissions would be removed.

Agent commissions comprise the biggest chunk of the expenses of life insurers, especially for the life insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. Among other life insurers, HDFC Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also have an elevated commission rate. SBI Life Insurance has the lowest commission costs.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities believe that commissions won’t increase as contracts with intermediaries are “hard negotiations.” Further, corporate agents not only sell policies but also provide other services such as education, awareness, and last-mile reach to insurers. Note that life insurance is largely a push product as it is not a straight financial investment for policyholders.