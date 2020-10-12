Life after 40,000 on Sensex may not be smooth: Experts

Bulls remained in control of D-Street so far in October pushing benchmark indices above their crucial resistance levels. The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 40,000 while the Nifty50 came within a striking distance of the psychological level of 12000.

The run-up seen so far in October looks overwhelming but it points to one crucial factor and that is disconnection. The rally seems disconnected as the broader market failed to outperform and that could be seen as a red flag at least in the short term.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 rallied by about 6 percent so far in October but the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.4 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index gained 0.6 percent from September 30 – October 9th.

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have rallied 7 consecutive days in a row and some profit-taking could be on the cards, but that dip should be used by long-term investors to buy into quality stocks.

“The Nifty and other indices are in overbought territory specifically in the last ten trading sessions there were gains of more than 1000 points in Nifty,” Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Normally, posts such as rallies market consolidate. So one should wait for correction near to 10600 levels to reenter in the market. Even one should take some money out from the table to reinvest on the downside,” he said.

Technicals suggest that Nifty is trading in the overbought zone, but there are no signs of a reversal in trend. Any dip towards 11400-11500 will prove to be a good opportunity to add longs for levels beyond 12400, suggest experts.

“Investors should continue to invest at regular intervals as there are a lot of stocks being trading at long-term averages and should realign the portfolios at least twice in a year to adapt towards the current market trends and demographics,” Rajeev Srivastava, Chief Business Officer at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“As the current up move is very sharp over the past 7 days some minor correction cannot be ruled out from higher levels. Any decline towards 11,400-11500 levels would be a good opportunity to add longs for a higher target of 12,800-13100 over the next few quarters,” he said.

FIIs could play a crucial role:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) could play an important role in charting the direction of the market. The flows have been strong since March when Nifty50 hit a low of 7500.

FIIs have poured in over Rs 5,000 cr so far in October while since March they have pumped in more than Rs 25,000 crore in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets.

A consistent flow from FIIs could help the Indian market to glide through any bad news. With micro indicators pointing towards green shoots in the economy, chances of correction being bought remain high unless flows from FIIs reverse, suggest experts.

“As we enter into earning session and big international event lined up for next month, the market will be very stock specific and we may not witness blanket buy or sell,” Siddarth Bhamre, Independent Market Strategist told Moneycontrol.

“However, one should stay put in this market as of now till the time we don’t see FIIs starting to sell in the cash market. As of now, they are buying aggressively in the cash segment,” he said.

Bhamre further added that fresh money can come into the market either with a very large time horizon which irons out short term volatility or if its hot money then on the upside buying calls would be more advisable then buying futures, because as we move towards the end of this month, implied volatility may rise and keep premiums high.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.