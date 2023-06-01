LIC’s transfer of funds to shareholders’ fund – is it a one-off event?

LIC

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) multi-fold jump in quarterly net profit made investors wonder whether the transfer of funds to the shareholders’ fund, which was the primary reason for the bump-up, is a one-off.

The insurance behemoth posted a standalone net profit of Rs 13,427.8 crore for the quarter ended March, a more than fivefold increase from earnings of Rs 2,371.5 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, growth in profit was 112 percent.

One key reason for the bump-up in profit was the transfer of Rs 7,300 crore from LIC's non-participating fund to the shareholders' fund. LIC said it transferred Rs 7,298.9 crore from its non-participating fund to the shareholders' fund, bringing the total to Rs 27,240.7 for the year ended March.

The non-participating fund is a type of life insurance fund that does not pay dividends to policyholders, whereas the shareholders' fund is used to pay dividends to shareholders.

What does this transfer mean?

According to Mayank Mehraa, principal partner at Craving Alpha, the transfer of funds will increase the shareholders' fund by 10 percent. This will make more money available for LIC to pay dividends and issue bonus shares.

“The transfer of funds is a positive development for LIC's shareholders. It will increase the amount of money that they can receive from LIC in the form of dividends or bonus shares,” Mehraa pointed out.

Is it a one-time event?

The transfer of funds is a one-time event that will not have a significant impact on LIC's financials or profit in the long term. However, it will help shore up the company’s bottom line in the short term, according to Mehraa.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, said the transfer of money from the non-participating fund to the shareholders' fund is a common practice among insurance companies. It allows them to increase their profit and improve their financial position. However, this practice can also lead to higher premiums for policyholders, he added.

Other key takeaways from Q4 results

LIC improved the yields on its annuity products in the recent past. This is expected to lead to strong growth in annuity sales in the future, Bolinjkar said.

According to ICICI Securities, LIC is treading well towards increasing the value of new business (VNB) by pushing the product mix towards the non-participating segment (8.9 percent in FY23 individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) mix against 7.1 percent in FY22) and a sharp focus on improving persistency, which is the percentage of policyholders who renew their policies after the initial term.

The 13th month persistency ratio – an indicator of policyholder loyalty – increased to 70.16 percent in the quarter ended March, from 69.24 percent a year ago. This means more policyholders are sticking with LIC beyond one year. However, the 25th month persistency ratio fell to 63.84 percent in Q4 from 68.23 percent a year earlier.

Volume growth outperformed the industry in the nine months ended March (27 percent YoY for LIC compared with 20 percent for private insurers in terms of total weighted APE) but declined 16 percent YoY in the fourth quarter against growth of 18 percent YoY for private insurers, the brokerage said.

“We have always believed that product mix-driven possible increase in VNB margin (management’s aim is to close in on private peer levels within 3-4 years) is achievable and is underappreciated by the market,” ICICI Securities said.

The company remains assertive in increasing the share of high-margin non-par policies. Holders of non-participating insurance plans, also called non-par products, do not receive additional benefits or bonuses as dividends.

Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out that the current disclosures suggest an increase in share of non-par to 6 percent in FY23 from 5 percent in FY22 and group to 32 percent in FY23 from 29 percent in FY22.

The management expects to make up for the low premium from high-ticket policies through other businesses. High-ticket policies are those with a large premium amount. LIC expects to increase its business in other areas, such as individual life insurance and health insurance, to make up for the shortfall in high-ticket policy premiums.

LIC’s solvency ratio – a measure of an insurer's ability to meet long-term debt obligations – improved to 1.87 from 1.85 a year earlier.