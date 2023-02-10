 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC not thinking of investing further in Adani Group cos right now

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is not immediately planning to invest more in Adani Group companies despite the stocks being available at relatively much cheaper prices now.

The largest domestic institutional investor in India had subscribed to the Adani Enterprises follow on public offer (FPO) at the upper band of the price. The stock is now available at about 40 percent cheaper.

“We are not thinking of doing anything,” said M R Kumar, Chairman, LIC, talking to CNBC-TV18.

The insurance behemoth also clarified that the stock price has taken a hit in a very short time, and it was not suitable to take a call if the Adani stocks needed to be offloaded or any other action is required with regard to its holdings in Adani Group stocks.