LIC IPO: Day 5: Open for subscription on Sunday too; Issue subscribed 1.66 times till now

LIC IPO: RBI has recommended all bank branches designated to handle ASBA applications to be kept open to public on Sunday, May 8,2022 and bids will be accepted between 10am to 7pm.
LIC IPO:GEPL Capital recommends a 'subscribe' rating to the issue
Retail investors should apply for IPO, as this opportunity brings you the combination of market leader at cheaper valuations operating in double digit growth industry. LIC is India's leading life insurance company with 66 years' history of operations. Its name 'LIC' is commonly used as synonym for life insurance.
India’s insurance market is not underpenetrated but it is under-covered. LIC has an opportunity to capture on its strong brand recall and LIC operates in growth industry as it estimated that life insurance industry is set to grow at 16-17 percent CAGR till FY26. Hence one should consider to apply in LIC IPO.
LIC aims to improve its productivity by focusing upon omni-channel distribution network
LIC's cost structure is lower than that of industry with total cost ratio (as % of total premium) at 14.2% (asof FY21) as against 15.1 percent for the industry and 16.9 percent for private players. Primary distribution channel for LIC'sindividual business is agency, which accounted for 96.2 percent of new business premium (NBP) for individual products as of Dec ‘21 while privateplayers rely heavily on corporate channels. LIC has 13.4 lakh individual agents, 72 banca partners and 174 alternatechannels. Its agent network accounted for 55 percent of total industry agent count as of FY21. Going ahead, LICwill likely to strengthen its omni-channel distribution network for individual products and increase its productivity.
Shift towards non PAR products and increased transfer to shareholders a/c to drive profit growth : Angel One
There has been more than an 800bps shift in product mix away from PAR products as a % of APE between FY2019 to 9MFY2022, which is expected to continue overthe next few years. LIC still has significant scope in terms of achieving a more balanced product mix relative to private players.
Against the current policy of transferring 5% of surplus in participating products to shareholders’ account, the company will start transferring 7.5% and 10.0% of
surplus to shareholders account from FY2023 and FY2025, which will bring LIC in line with other private players. For Non PAR products, LIC has already stated
transferring 100% of surplus to shareholders account from FY2022 (as compared to 5% earlier), which is in line with other private players.
LIC IPO subscription status till May 07: Issue subscribed 1.66 times
The issue is subscribed 1.66 times till the end of Day 4 (May 07) with the non-institutional investor portion also getting fully subscribed.
The portion reserved for eligible policy holders was subscribed 4.67 times, reservation for eligible employees was subscribed 3.54 times, Retail Category was subscribed 1.46 times; the non-institutional category witnessed subscription of 1.08 times and qualified institutional buyers category saw subscription of 0.67 times.
The offer has so far received bids for 26,83,16,685 shares against the offered 16,20,78,067 equity shares. Monday (May 09) is the last day to subscribe to the biggest IPO in the history of Indian markets.