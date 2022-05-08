LIC IPO: Day 5: Open for subscription on Sunday too; Issue subscribed 1.66 times till now

May 08, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

Shift towards non PAR products and increased transfer to shareholders a/c to drive profit growth : Angel One



There has been more than an 800bps shift in product mix away from PAR products as a % of APE between FY2019 to 9MFY2022, which is expected to continue overthe next few years. LIC still has significant scope in terms of achieving a more balanced product mix relative to private players.

Against the current policy of transferring 5% of surplus in participating products to shareholders’ account, the company will start transferring 7.5% and 10.0% of

surplus to shareholders account from FY2023 and FY2025, which will bring LIC in line with other private players. For Non PAR products, LIC has already stated

transferring 100% of surplus to shareholders account from FY2022 (as compared to 5% earlier), which is in line with other private players.