Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIC Housing Finance rises 1% after strong Q2 results

Total income for Q2 rose to Rs 4,202.6 from Rs 3,759.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Shares of LIC Housing Finance rose over 1 percent in the early trade after the company reported a 12 percent year-on-year jump in its September quarter net profit.

The stock gained as much as 2.3 percent, before coming down.

The company reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 573.16 crore, up 12 percent from the net profit of Rs 513.88 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total income for Q2 rose to Rs 4,202.6 crore from Rs 3,759.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the company was 1.2 percent of its total assets as of September 30, 2018.

Macquarie has maintained its Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 608, while Morgan Stanley has maintained its Equalweight rating with a target price of Rs 560.

At 09:25 hours, LIC Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 421.85, up 1.14 percent.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 09:33 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

