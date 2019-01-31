LIC Housing Finance jumps 2% after a strong Q3 results

Shares of LIC Housing Finance rose over 2 percent in early trade on January 31 after the company reported strong results for the December quarter.

The stock gained as much as 3.7 percent on the BSE, quoting at Rs 450.

The company reported a Q3 net profit of Rs 596.31 crore, up 25.5 percent from the previous close.

Total income rose 22.4 percent YoY to Rs 4,439.21 crore in the December quarter.

But total expenses too, went up to Rs 3,579.62 crore from Rs 2,907.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

At 0928 hours, LIC Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 443.00, up Rs 8.85, or 2.04 percent.