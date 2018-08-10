Liberty Shoes rises 5% as Q1 profit more than doubles to Rs 2.26 crore

Shares of Liberty Shoes rose 5 percent on Friday morning as investors cheered its financial results for the June quarter.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 216.65 and an intraday low of Rs 207.00.

The company’s net profit for the June quarter more than doubled to Rs 2.26 crore against Rs 1.07 crore reported for the same quarter of last year. Its net sales stood at Rs 146.34 crore against Rs 129.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The stock has risen around 17 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it stood at 1 percent. At 10:22 hrs Liberty Shoes was quoting at Rs 212.05, up Rs 5.00, or 2.41 percent, on the BSE.