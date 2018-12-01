Level of 69-69.40 is likely to act as a strong support zone for USD/INR: IFA Global

The dark cloud cover of a weaker rupee, rising yields, and falling stocks seem to have been blown away by a precipitous drop in crude prices.

Fall in crude prices has all of a sudden completely changed the domestic macroeconomic outlook from that of doom and gloom to boom and bloom. The fall could not have come at a better time and is a welcome respite for policymakers.

The RBI has one less problem to worry about and can focus exclusively on managing the domestic liquidity situation and resuscitating PSBs and NBFCs, thereby reviving lending and supporting the economy.

The RBI is expected to stay on hold in its December 5 policy.

The government too would be breathing easy as it makes the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP a little more attainable. It has to worry less about conceding political ground on account of higher pump prices and can think of ways to win the electorate over as we approach the 2019 general elections.

The recent fall in crude prices makes the state election results in less of a precursor to the general elections as the center would have a lot more elbow room to play its cards and comfort the voters between now and the 2019 elections. (Off late there has been a re-pricing of the volatility smile with the implied volatility of out of the money puts rising as market participants position for a better than expected performance by the BJP. This has resulted in a fall in Risk Reversals)

For a current account deficit economy lacking adequate energy resources, there are two major concerns i.e. crude prices and the US rates. With the former being in a comfortable territory at this point, the pace of rate hikes in the US from here on and the view on terminal Federal funds rate become extremely crucial.

View on Crude Prices:

Crude prices have come off sharply from their recent highs mainly on account of a supply glut. The US extended waivers to eight countries, thereby allowing them to purchase crude from Iran despite sanctions being in place.

This alleviated concerns of supply contracting after sanctions coming into effect. US crude production is also at record highs and EIA data has been consistently indicating an inventory buildup.

Moreover, with additional pipeline capacity becoming operational next year to transport crude from the Permian basin, the supply is only likely to increase.

Though several OPEC members are likely to push for a production cut to support prices, it is unlikely that the cartel will decide to cut output significantly, if any at all in its December 6th meet.

Also, the US president has expressed his displeasure in no uncertain terms over high crude prices and is likely to take pride in keeping a lid on them. The demand outlook also does not look too promising for 2019 in the wake of ongoing US-China trade tensions.

For India, as long as Brent remains below $70 per barrel the sensitivity of the rupee to crude prices should remain low. Concerns are likely to resurface only if Brent manages to break $70 per barrel and sustain above it. (A $10 per barrel fall in crude prices results in an improvement in current account deficit to the extent of 0.5 percent of GDP and a 10 percent fall in crude prices results in CPI inflation coming off by 0.3 percent for India).

Overall Rupee View:

We have seen FPIs return to domestic equity and debt markets in November after selling heavily in September and October. Offshore USD/INR forward points have been trading 3-5 bps lower than onshore indicating USD selling interest in the offshore NDF market.

As long as there is no change in the current benign view on US rates and crude prices, the Rupee is likely to consolidate and trade with a positive bias.

The risk to this view could emanate from a global risk-off triggered by an escalation in US-China trade tensions or by BJP doing extremely poorly in the key states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh. The results of state elections are due on 11th December.

On the downside, 69.00-69.40 is likely to act as a strong support zone for the USD/INR pair. Oil companies would look to make the most of this dip in crude prices and USD/INR.

The central bank too would be keen to replenish its reserves by intervening through nationalized banks at lower levels. The move lower would, therefore, be gradual from here on a break and close above 71.30 would warrant a reassessment of the current view.

Exporters are advised to hedge partly through forwards and partly through risk reversals so as to retain participation if any of the aforementioned risk events materialize. Importers are advised to cover their exposures on dips to 69.30-69.50 with a stop above 71.30.

The IFA Short term sentiment index (1 month) had turned bearish since 73 onwards but the medium term sentiment index (3-4 months) moved to neutral territory showing range bound actions between 68.80-73 levels.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder and CEO of IFA Global. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.