Lessons for investors from the war on coronavirus

Gaurav Dua

Stay at home, Stay safe. Social distancing and maintaining hygiene are the key practices to follow in order to beat the corona virus pandemic haunting the world today. The war on the virus is more about avoiding its spread and taking measures to minimize the transmission. Some countries such as Singapore, South Korea and Japan have shown how a proactive approach has enabled them to curtail the spread effectively and thereby minimize the social and economic damage from the pandemic.

There are important lessons for investors here. After all, successful investing is about managing risk and not avoiding it.

Risk can be managed effectively by following some basic and simple rules of investing.

Social distancing -- no crowding please, investors need a well diversified portfolio. High sector concentration and/or skewed allocation to midcaps/smallcaps are susceptible to high volatility. On the other hand, a well diversified portfolio with two-thirds allocation to quality liquid companies from across sectors tends to fare far better in volatile times.

Maintain basic hygiene – never invest through borrowed money. Investing is all about time spent in the markets rather than timing the markets. So allocate only that part of your funds into equity that you can hold for a longer period of time.

Stay safe -- make volatility your friend by investing in a phased manner. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) into mutual funds or direct equity is a sensible way to mitigate the impact of volatility.

And yes, if someone does show symptoms be proactive – get tested and take appropriate medical treatment. Similarly, it is never too late for your investments. If your direct or indirect portfolio catches the volatility flu do not hesitate to take professional advice.

Finally, the world has seen tough times earlier too and eventually came out of it. Similarly, the markets have also seen deep corrections earlier too and eventually recovered to give handsome returns to investors over the next few years. This time too, it would be no different. From the investor’s side, it is how one reacts in volatile times which would eventually make all the difference to the performance of your individual portfolios.​