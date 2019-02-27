Less than 1% Indian companies are 'AAA', ratio far lower than EM peers: CRISIL

AAA-rated companies in India are far lesser in number than corresponding metrics across other national scale ratings in emerging markets (EMs), CRISIL said in a report. However, those rated in the highest bracket cannot be compared with global companies, it said.

AAAs in India make up for only 0.85 percent of the overall rated universe, which is far lower than corresponding metrics across other national scale ratings in countries such as China, Taiwan, Thailand, and South Korea.

There has been a steady decline in the number of ‘AAA’ rated companies globally. At S&P Global Ratings, it reduced from 89 a decade back to nine as of January 1, 2018. For Moody’s, it went from 170 to 53.

CRISIL highlights that the cost of maintaining an AAA rating could be the reason behind the fall in AAA-rated companies.

“The high cost of maintaining AAA-ratings has contributed to this. For an entity to be rated AAA on the global scale, it has to enjoy an extraordinarily strong balance sheet that can withstand stresses on a world scale, and maneuver complex international business environments. That puts severe limits on debt levels and gearing headroom for growth,” it said.

“Over the past decade or more, companies in the developed economies have relied more on debt in their quest to increase shareholder value. When reliance on debt increases, financial risk also rises leading to a lowering of credit ratings,” Gurpreet Chhatwal, President, CRISIL Ratings.

“The width and depth of the corporate bond markets in these geographies, and ultra-low borrowing costs over the past decade, have also encouraged the shift to debt-driven growth,” he said.

South Korea’s Korea Rating, which rates 68 percent of the companies in the country, has rated 17 percent of the portfolio rated as AAA. Similarly, 13 percent of all credit ratings in China are at AAA while the ratio stands at 1 percent for India, 9 percent for Taiwan and 5 percent for Thailand, data showed.

CRISIL said that companies rated AAA cannot be compared with global ratings. “Comparing the 276 AAA ratings that Indian credit rating agencies (CRAs) have assigned with nine by S&P Global Ratings or 53 by Moody’s is erroneous, and would tantamount to equating differing scales such as Celsius and Fahrenheit,” it said.

By construct, credit ratings can have, and do have different scales. That’s because they are relative assessments of credit risk. And the relative benchmarking can be national, global or regional.

Investors in developed economies such as the US and Europe consider investment options across the world. Credit risk assessments that benchmark issuers across the world on a global scale (AAA to D) offer comparable information to them and enables their investment decisions.

If 32,500 rated Indian companies were to be assessed on the global scale, their ratings will be boxed on a far narrow bound between BBB category and D on the global scale, because India’s sovereign rating (in the BBB category) will usually serve as a ceiling.

On the other hand, a national rating scale affords granular benchmarking of domestic issuers on a 20-point scale (AAA to D) and the sovereign, which has the flexibility to print local currency, is pegged at AAA on this scale.

This provides valuable information to investors in local currency domestic debt such as insurers, pension funds, banks, and mutual funds.