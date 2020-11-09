Less bearish on financials; India may become one of the 'pharma kings' of the world: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he is bullish on the Indian stock market and is less bearish on financials now. Talking to CNBC-TV18, Jhunjhunwala said the NPA threat is overdone so he is less bearish on financials now.

"Defaults in banking are much lower than anticipated in June-July," Jhunjhunwala said.

He is also positive about the pharma sector. "India will become one of the 'pharma kings' of the world," he said.

Read more: I am 80% less frustrated today than I was in June

Jhunjhunwala believes the manufacturing and services sector will take off in India. According to him, the real estate sector has seen its bottom.

He is of the view that no sector will have linear growth. He thinks we are in a market that will surprise everyone on the upside.

"We will be surprised by the most battered stocks," he said.

Views On Divestment

Jhunjhunwala believes the government will soon do the strategic sale of PSUs.

"HPCL buyback is a great indicator of how the government is now acting thoughtfully," he said.

Jhunjhunwala believes there will be a re-rating of public sector stocks.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.