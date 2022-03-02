Lending rates were up in January, a sign that bottom is behind us

Interest rates on fresh rupee loans were up slightly in January, a reflection of the increase in unsecured loans and better yielding corporate loans for banks. It also indicates that lending rates may have bottomed out.

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans inched up 10 basis points month-on-month to 7.82 percent by the end of January, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows.

The weighted average lending rate on outstanding loans, though, slipped marginally. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The rise in lending rates is a combination of an increase in the unsecured retail loan book and also more high-yielding corporate loans for banks, according to analysts.

Unsecured retail loans have grown at a faster pace than the overall retail loan book for banks ever since the coronavirus outbreak.

For January, unsecured personal loans showed a year-on-year growth of 20.6 percent, much higher than 11.6 percent growth in overall retail loan portfolio.

Banks charge a spread over their marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) or the benchmark lending rate, whichever is applicable on loans to customers.

Retail and small business loans have been linked to a benchmark rate, while corporate loans are priced at a spread over the MCLR. Unsecured loans by nature tend to attract a wider spread by banks given the riskier nature.

Poised to rise?

Are interest rates poised to rise? Most signs are that interest rates have bottomed out, said analysts.

The weighted average term deposit rate (WATDR) has remained steady for the past six months after banks cut deposit rates by 35 bps after the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020.

The liquidity surplus in the banking system is still huge and growth in deposits continues to either outstrip or match loan growth. It means banks do not need to worry about getting funds to lend.

The WATDR is the cost at which banks raise money to lend. While deposit rates may not climb immediately given the liquidity, they are unlikely to soften from here on.

“Wholesale deposit cost (as measured by CD rates) has picked up as the rate cycle turns. The gap between repo and 1-year TD rate for SBI increased 10 bps to 110 bps after SBI hiked TD rates in the one-year tenor in January,” analysts at Kotak Securities Ltd said in a report.

Room for improvement

With cost of funds expected to increase, lending rates would also soon reflect this climb. After all, lenders would need to improve or at least maintain their net interest margins.

In January, private sector banks were able to better manage their spreads compared to their public sector counterparts. “Private banks continue to display better spread management, with difference between outstanding loan yield and WATDR holding stable, while the same moderated further for PSU banks,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd wrote in a note.

The improvement in margins would have to come mainly from the retail book though.

Analysts at Kotak said the probability of margin expansion from corporate loans is minimal given the recent downward movement of corporate bond yields from their peaks.

“While rising benchmark rates will support yields, increasing competition can play spoilsport,” they added.