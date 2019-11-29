App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels share price gains 3% after Red Fox launch in Andhra Pradesh

The hotel in Vijayawada offers a mix of 101 smart rooms, a coffee shop and other facilities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose 2.6 percent intraday on November 29 after it launched a new property under its Red Fox brand in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

The stock has rallied more than 7 percent in three consecutive sessions. It was quoting at Rs 62.60, up Rs 1.55, or 2.54 percent, on the BSE at 1408 hours.

The Vijayawada hotel has 101 rooms, a multi-cuisine coffee shop, a banquet hall, a boardroom and a fitness centre as well, the mid-scale hotel chain said in a BSE filing.

Lemon Tree operates around 7,900 rooms in 78 hotels across 46 cities under its various brands--Aurika Hotels St Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels, Keys Prima, Keys Select and Keys Lite.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lemon Tree Hotels

