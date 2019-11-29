Lemon Tree Hotels share price gains 3% after Red Fox launch in Andhra Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose 2.6 percent intraday on November 29 after it launched a new property under its Red Fox brand in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

The stock has rallied more than 7 percent in three consecutive sessions. It was quoting at Rs 62.60, up Rs 1.55, or 2.54 percent, on the BSE at 1408 hours.

The Vijayawada hotel has 101 rooms, a multi-cuisine coffee shop, a banquet hall, a boardroom and a fitness centre as well, the mid-scale hotel chain said in a BSE filing.