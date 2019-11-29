Lemon Tree Hotels share price gains 3% after Red Fox launch in Andhra Pradesh

The hotel in Vijayawada offers a mix of 101 smart rooms, a coffee shop and other facilities.
Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose 2.6 percent intraday on November 29 after it launched a new property under its Red Fox brand in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.
The stock has rallied more than 7 percent in three consecutive sessions. It was quoting at Rs 62.60, up Rs 1.55, or 2.54 percent, on the BSE at 1408 hours.
The Vijayawada hotel has 101 rooms, a multi-cuisine coffee shop, a banquet hall, a boardroom and a fitness centre as well, the mid-scale hotel chain said in a BSE filing.
Lemon Tree operates around 7,900 rooms in 78 hotels across 46 cities under its various brands--Aurika Hotels St Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels, Keys Prima, Keys Select and Keys Lite.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 02:31 pm