Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels rises nearly 4% post company reports profit in Q1

Revenue was up 18.1 percent at Rs 127.9 crore versus Rs 108.3 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price Lemon Tree Hotels rose nearly 4 percent intraday Tuesday as company reported net profit in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's June quarter (Q1FY19) profit was at Rs 2.2 crore versus loss of Rs 3.1 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 18.1 percent at Rs 127.9 crore versus Rs 108.3 crore.

According to CLSA the June quarter results implied a strong start for 2018-19. The network expansion is on track, while incremental focus shifting to asset-light model.

Changing industry dynamics are going to support premium valuations and will review estimates post the earnings call on August 16, it added.

At 10:54 hrs Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. was quoting at Rs 79.60, up Rs 0.80, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 10:59 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

