App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels rises 2% after signing term sheet for acquisition of Keys Hotels

Keys Hotels owns 7 hotels with 936 rooms in 6 cities in India. Further, it also owns 2 land parcels for Hotel development at Goa & Raipur.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lemon Tree Hotels shares gained 2.5 percent in the morning on March 14 after the company signed a non-binding term sheet with Berggruen Hotels Private Limited.

The stock, however, came down from its early high and was quoting at Rs 83.65, up Rs 0.30, or 0.36 percent on the BSE, at 1027 hours IST.

Berggruen Hotels owns hotels under various brands i.e Keys Prima, Keys Select and Keys Lite in India.

Lemon Tree Hotels said it has signed a non-binding term sheet with Berggruen Hotels Private Limited and Berggruen Investments (Mauritius-based holding company of Keys Hotels) for the acquisition of 100 percent of the shareholding of Keys Hotels directly or through its subsidiaries.

Final consummation of the transaction shall be subject to the due diligence and obtaining requisite approvals, it added.

Keys Hotels owns seven hotels with 936 rooms in six cities in India. Further, it also owns two land parcels for Hotel development in Goa and Raipur.

In addition to the above, Keys Hotels also operates under management/franchise agreements 14 hotels with 975 rooms in 14 cities. In total, Keys Hotels today owns/manages 21 hotels with 1,911 rooms in 19 cities.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 10:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lemon Tree Hotel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

6 Things You Need to Know about Health Insurance before Buying One for ...

Rahul Khanna's Shirtless Pic on Instagram Left His Fans 'Distracted', ...

Instagram Update: Now You Can Turn Off The Notifications With New 'Pau ...

Angelina Jolie Dresses to Kill in Pearl Grey Versace Gown at Dumbo Pre ...

India vs Australia: Five Players Who Shone Brightest for Australia in ...

Designers Pledge for Child Labour-free Fashion World

Since You Aren't a Sadhu Anymore, Start Thinking About Money, SC Tells ...

Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Memes and Jokes Hit the Internet After ...

Weak Modi is Scared of Xi, Says Rahul Gandhi After China Again Blocks ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn flat; auto stoc ...

DHFL rises 6% after reports suggest NHB found no major deviation in bo ...

Zee gains on reports of Sony Corp stake sale; stock up 60% from 52-wee ...

China will perform better than India, says Mark Matthews of Bank Juliu ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

JD(U) approaches Lok Sabha polls banking on 'honest' and 'nice' Nitish ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Mere Pyare Prime Minister movie review: Rakeysh Mehra's toilet katha i ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool ride on Sadio Mane's double to seal quarte ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.