App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels rallies 3% on addition of new property in Pune

Carnation Hotels Private Limited, the hotel management arm of the company will be operating and marketing this hotel, Lemon Tree said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lemon Tree Hotels shares gained 3 percent in morning on Wednesday as the company added new hotel property in Pune, Maharashtra.

The hotel chain company informed exchanges that it has signed a License Agreement for a 69 room property located at Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra under its brand Lemon Tree Hotel.

The hotel is expected to be operational by March, 2019, it said.

It will third hotel besides other 2 hotels owned by the company in Pune.

Carnation Hotels Private Limited, the hotel management arm of the company will be operating and marketing this hotel, Lemon Tree said.

At 10:29 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 71.00, up Rs 0.55, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 10:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lemon Tree Hotels

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.