Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels jumps 5 % as CLSA sees 40% upside

CLSA said its upcoming Mumbai property is significant as Mumbai is a lucrative hotel market with occupancy level of over 75 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lemon Tree Hotels shares rallied 5 percent intraday on June 24 after global brokerage CLSA said it sees 40 percent upside from current levels, citing potential in Mumbai property.

While maintaining buy call and target price at RS 91, the research house said its upcoming Mumbai property is significant as Mumbai is a lucrative hotel market with occupancy level of over 75 percent.

Its another large property in Mumbai is expected to open by 2021, it said, adding upcoming properties will boost company's average daily rate.

Close

The stock was quoting at Rs 65.15, up Rs 0.35, or 0.54 percent on the BSE at 1356 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lemon Tree Hotels

