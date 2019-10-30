App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels gains 5% after Udaipur launch

With the opening of the this hotel, Lemon now operates 59 properties across 36 cities in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rallied 5 percent intraday on October 30 after the company entered the tourist town of Udaipur with a 139-room hotel.

The hotel chain said the Udaipur property was its first launch under the new brand Aurika Hotels & Resorts.

This is the company's fifth hotel in Rajasthan, where it already has a presence in Jaipur, Alwar and Bhiwadi.

Close

The Udaipur venture is the 59th hotel for Lemon Tree, which now operates in 36 Indian cities 15 years after its debut.

"As the current pipeline becomes operational, Lemon will be operating 87 hotels with 8,814 rooms, across 58 cities in India and abroad," the company said in its BSE filing.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 10:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lemon Tree Hotels

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.