Lemon Tree Hotels gains 5% after Udaipur launch

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rallied 5 percent intraday on October 30 after the company entered the tourist town of Udaipur with a 139-room hotel.

The hotel chain said the Udaipur property was its first launch under the new brand Aurika Hotels & Resorts.

This is the company's fifth hotel in Rajasthan, where it already has a presence in Jaipur, Alwar and Bhiwadi.

The Udaipur venture is the 59th hotel for Lemon Tree, which now operates in 36 Indian cities 15 years after its debut.