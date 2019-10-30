Lemon Tree Hotels gains 5% after Udaipur launch

With the opening of the this hotel, Lemon now operates 59 properties across 36 cities in India.
Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rallied 5 percent intraday on October 30 after the company entered the tourist town of Udaipur with a 139-room hotel.
The hotel chain said the Udaipur property was its first launch under the new brand Aurika Hotels & Resorts.
This is the company's fifth hotel in Rajasthan, where it already has a presence in Jaipur, Alwar and Bhiwadi.
The Udaipur venture is the 59th hotel for Lemon Tree, which now operates in 36 Indian cities 15 years after its debut."As the current pipeline becomes operational, Lemon will be operating 87 hotels with 8,814 rooms, across 58 cities in India and abroad," the company said in its BSE filing.
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 10:41 am